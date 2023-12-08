Azerbaijan And Coe Bring Up Region's Prevailing Situation And Onward Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Secretary General of
the Council of Europe (CoE) Marija Pejčinović Burić, Azerbaijan's
Foreign Ministry told Trend .
The meeting shed light on Azerbaijan's and the CoE's cooperation
agendas, as well as the present situation in the area.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed satisfaction that, since
Azerbaijan's accession to the Council of Europe, the country has
closely collaborated with the CoE in the areas of human rights
protection, rule of law, and democracy development, having signed a
number of conventions on the subject and implementing a number of
joint programs.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted that the IV Summit of the
Heads of State and Government of the CoE member nations, held on
May 17 this year in Reykjavik, plays an essential role in examining
the potential of strengthening cooperation within the CoE.
Noting the work on the current Action Plan between Azerbaijan
and the CoE, the parties highlighted that collaboration has
achieved significant results, particularly in the areas of
enhancing the justice system, media development, and other
sectors.
The delegation led by the CoE Secretary General was briefed in
detail on the region's post-conflict situation, including the
large-scale reconstruction and construction work carried out by
Azerbaijan in territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the
mine threat impeding this activity and citizens' security, the
reintegration of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region's Armenian
population, and the process of normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian
relations.
Speaking about the elements that influenced local anti-terrorist
efforts in the Karabakh region in September of this year, Minister
Jeyhun Bayramov stated that the presence of illegal Armenian
military formations on Azerbaijani territory was one of the most
serious threats of this type. He stated that the aforementioned
anti-terrorist efforts of a local nature played a significant part
in removing barriers to the creation of peace and security in the
region.
Representatives from a number of international organizations,
including the Council of Europe, who visited the region following
local anti-terrorist measures confirmed the absence of facts of
violence against civilians, contrary to Armenia's statements in the
context of the slanderous campaign against Azerbaijan.
At the conference, other regional topics of mutual concern were
also covered.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107560683
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.