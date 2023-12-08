LIVE UPDATES: Casualties Rise Each Day As Israeli Jets Pound Gaza Healthcare And Humanitarian Efforts Crumbling

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Israeli jets continue to pound the Gaza Strip, as health facilities and humanitarian aid efforts are crumbling due to intense bombardment.

According to the latest data from Gaza's government media department, at least 110 health centres have ceased operations alongside 21 hospitals since Israel's war on Gaza began on October 7.

Lack of basic necessities is also threatening the lives of Palestinians as UNICEF spokesman James Elder stated that the lack of water, food, medicine, and protection is becoming an even bigger threat than bombs to the lives of thousands in Gaza.



An aerial picture shows displaced Palestinians who fled Khan Yunis setting up camp in Rafah further south near the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt, on December 7, 2023. Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

[9:30 am Doha Time] Overcrowded conditions in Gaza's Rafah area getting worse: UN

Conditions in the Rafah area of southern Gaza are extremely overcrowded and there is a lack of basic resources, the UN's humanitarian office says.

“Thousands of people wait for hours in large crowds around aid distribution centres as people are in desperate need of food, water, shelter, health[care], and protection. There are concerns of a breakdown in law and order under these conditions,” it said in its daily report on the situation.