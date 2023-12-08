Introducing Joymundo: A Highly Fun And Educational Geography Board Game To Play With Friends And Family

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Joymundo is excited to announce the launch of their new Geography Board Game: Joymundo Travel the World Game. It's a fun, educational, and competitive geography board game to play with friends and family.

It allows you to travel the world while learning about countries and experiencing exciting real-life adventures. The game's ultimate goal is to succeed in being the first traveller to globe-trot around the world.

However, you have to: manage your budget well, Learn facts about each country, make strategic decisions, tease your opponents, overcome the obstacles, and even have luck!

Players will emerge victorious while building knowledge and familiarising themselves with traveling information! As the Travellers make wise financial plans to travel at the lowest cost, they will experience various surprises that come with travelling!

So let's begin the journey around the continents!

Game components:

.A foldable board with countries from all over the world with their flags and the average cost of visiting each country.

.Six tokens (The game is played with a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 6 players)

.Two dice

.Cash

.Three types of cards (100 Questions, 40 Chances, 24 Jokers)

.Answers sheet about countries' information (only checked when verifying trivia questions)

Being a board games and travel enthusiasts, the creators of 'Joymundo travel the world game' wanted to make a combination between the 2 and come up with this highly fun concept. They successfully launched the first version, which has received positive feedback, providing a fun and educational alternative for kids and adults away from screens. Due to the success, they developed the Board Game version, adding more gameplay for everyone.

The creators were surprised to find out that many kids and adults, not only in the U.S. but globally, struggle with basic Geography but everyone enjoys travelling.

Recognizing this need, Joymundo designed to address this gap in knowledge to create a perfect game for family game night and a great choice to play during holidays.

To learn more about Joymundo Travel the World Game and order the game, please visit the official website at joymundo .

Furthermore, you can contact us at