Kuwait Envoy In Tehran Submits Credentials As Non-Resident Amb. To Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Dec 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador in Tehran Bader Al-Munaikh has presented his credentials as a non-resident ambassador in Turkmenistan to speaker of Turkmenistan's parliament Dunyagozel Gulmanova.

This came during a reception held in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, the Kuwaiti Embassy in Iran said in a press release received by KUNA on Friday.

During the reception, the Kuwaiti diplomat conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow and his people.

He hailed the level of relations between both countries, hoping that these distinguished ties would be further developed to cover various fields and to share views on issues of mutual interest.

He underlined Kuwait's eagerness to push forward bilateral relations with Turkmenistan in a way that would fulfill the ambitions of both countries' governments and people. (end)

