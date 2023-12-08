Passionpreneur Publishing Announces The Global Release Of F*Ck The Slides

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dec 7, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of F*ck the Slides by Nir Zavaro via the publishing industry's largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience.

In this must-read book, Nir Zavaro shares invaluable insights, tools and techniques on creating a winning pitch using storytelling.

The book is now available to inspire readers across the globe through the IngramSpark distribution network and other affiliates which will cover print-on-demand across the UK, Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East. The e-book is available in 25+ online bookstores like Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Nobles and Apple Books in the Middle East.

Ends

About The Author: Since starting his career over 20 years ago, Nir has done everything from sales, building businesses, writing novels, teaching thousands of students and working with countless companies. Whether in his agency, Streetwise, consulting, or advisory roles, he helps companies tell a better story, to raise, sell, or scale. As a thought leader, speaker and entrepreneur, he is constantly touring the world on a mission to teach a million people how to be better storytellers, while working on his next book.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishin successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as little as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing and media industry to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world's top thought leaders.