Sharjah To Host UAE-Afghanistan Limited Overs Matches In December

Afghanistan will tour UAE later this month to play a series of three T20Is and two 50-over matches against the hosts at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

This will be Afghanistan's second tour of the UAE in 2023. The Rashid Khan-led side had won a closely fought T20I series 2-1 in Abu Dhabi in February.

The series will provide another excellent learning opportunity for the UAE players against an opponent that has made rapid strides in international cricket including an impressive outing in the recently concluded ICC Men's ODI World Cup in India.

The three T20Is will be played on December 29, December 31 and January 2.

The two teams will engage in two 50-over contests in the lead up to the series. These matches will also be played in Sharjah on December 25 and 27.

“We are delighted to host the Afghanistan team for the second time this year. We had a hugely competitive T20I series in February and this tour will once again provide excellent opportunities to our seasoned as well as young players against a formidable opponent," said Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board.

“Afghanistan performed incredibly well in the ODI World Cup, and they are a team on the rise with a strong support base in the UAE. We look forward to welcoming the Afghanistan team.”

meanwhile, Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Naseeb Khan said::“Our collaboration with the Emirates Cricket Board has been helpful. The inaugural UAE series earlier this year offered us an excellent foundation to prepare for following events throughout the year.

“Banking on our positive previous experience, we eagerly anticipate the upcoming UAE series for the same purpose again.”

Fixtures:

25 December: First ODI

27 December: Second ODI

29 December: First T20I

31 December: Second T20I

2 January: Third T20I

