Skysthelimit Recognized Among Top Organizations On Charity Navigator

(MENAFN- 3BL) December 7, 2023 /3BL/ - SkysTheLimit , a leading innovative digital platform committed to fostering the growth of historically excluded entrepreneurs, announces its inclusion among the top organizations featured on Charity Navigator's Feedback Excellence best charities page. This groundbreaking initiative highlights charities that have successfully incorporated feedback from their beneficiaries, offering donors deeper insights into the real impact of their contributions.

The Feedback Excellence best charities page, a collaborative effort between Charity Navigator and Stand Together Foundation, was launched to provide a comprehensive overview of organizations that prioritize the perspectives of the people they serve. Rather than relying solely on traditional metrics, this innovative approach measures the profound effect charities have on the lives of their beneficiaries.

In this pioneering initiative, just over 10 organizations have been identified for their customer-focused approach in listening to those they serve. SkysTheLimit is among these select organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to understanding their audience, strengthening programs, improving results, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Charity Navigator and Stand Together Foundation are piloting the prominent display of Net Promoter Scores (NPS) for these organizations, providing donors with a comparative measure of beneficiary feedback to guide their giving decisions.

Bo Ghirardelli, Co-founder, President & CEO of SkysTheLimit, said, "We believe the best way to build high-impact offerings for our entrepreneurs and volunteers is to have them involved in all stages – from informing the initial design by indicating their own desires and pain points to listening to their feedback and adapting in a cycle of continuous improvement. Being acknowledged on the Feedback Excellence best charities page reaffirms our commitment to understanding our entrepreneurs' and volunteers' needs to continuously build better services."

For more information about the Feedback Excellence best charities page and to view the complete list of organizations, go here .

Sky's the Limit offers opportunities for traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs – typically those who identify as LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds – to connect with mentors to come together to foster, grow, and shape modern and future enterprise. The organization has also provided over $450,000 in startup grants and educated tens of thousands of diverse entrepreneurs.

For more information about partnerships and how to get involved, please visit skysthelimit/partnerships .

About SkysTheLimit: SkysTheLimit is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship training, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.