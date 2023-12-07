In Zaporizhzhia, Invaders Compiling Register Of Those Who Refuses To Take Russian Passport - Threatening With Deportation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another wave of filtration has begun in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. People who have not received Russian documents are considered foreigners who may be deported.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said this on the air of the national telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"We have started another wave of filtration. For example, a wave of house-to-house visits has begun in Melitopol and the district. Why are they doing this? They are currently trying to create a register of people who have not received a racist passport, so that from January 1, as they promised, they can be considered foreigners and registered under migration law. That is, they can stay on the territory for 30 days after receiving a migration card, and then the enemy is going to deport them," the mayor said.

In addition, it is impossible to enter Enerhodar without a passport.

It is also very difficult to drive a car with Ukrainian license plates.

"The enemy is tightening control over those residents who refused to take Russian documents and any other Russian documents," he added.

People are being deprived of their property. Although the enemy calls it 'nationalization', and secondly, the invaders are preparing for demonstrative deportations to intimidate other people.

Earlier it was reported that the number of enemy troops is increasing in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.