Volume Of Trade Between Uzbekistan And EU Countries Increased By 36% Over 10 Months

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 5, the 19th meeting of the Uzbekistan-European Union
Cooperation Committee was held in Tashkent, co-chaired by Deputy
Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Badriddin Abidov and
Deputy Director of the European External Action Service for Eastern
Europe and Central Asia, Luke Devin, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
According to the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade
(MIIT), opening the meeting, Badriddin Abidov thanked the European
side for their support for the reforms of Uzbekistan, and announced
the key directions for the country's development within the
framework of the“Uzbekistan-2030” Strategy, aimed at ensuring
sustainable economic growth, strengthening the judicial systems,
transforming education, health and social protection systems,
combating environmental challenges.
Key guidelines of the Strategy were noted, in particular,
bringing GDP to $160 billion by 2030 and per capita income to $4
thousand, as well as attracting $110 billion of foreign direct
investment, increasing the share of industrial-technological
products from 25% to 32% of GDP, ensuring the growth of portfolio
investments by 3-5% annually and other tasks. The European side
expressed its readiness to provide the country with all possible
assistance in achieving its goals.
Issues of the current state and prospects for expanding further
cooperation in the areas of improving law enforcement practice,
protecting human rights and freedoms, as well as the political
partnership agenda for 2024 were raised. In Uzbekistan, appropriate
measures are being taken on a systematic basis to improve the
current legislation.
An exchange of views took place on the further development of
financial, technical, trade, economic and investment cooperation.
The main emphasis is on measures to liberalize and simplify trade
procedures using the benefits of the Generalized System of
Preferences (GSP+) of the European Union.
In this context, the dynamics of growth in trade turnover
between Uzbekistan and the EU is highly appreciated. In just 10
months of 2023, the volume of mutual trade increased by 36%
compared to the same period last year and amounted to $4.8 billion.
Mutual confidence was expressed in the need to continue systematic
work in this direction. The growth in exports of products from
Uzbekistan to EU countries was especially noted; since 2021, the
figure has increased 1.5 times – to $794.6 million at the end of
2022.
A separate discussion took place on the partnership in the
energy sector, the main goal of which is to achieve a 1.5-fold
reduction in the energy intensity of the Uzbek economy and increase
its energy efficiency by 20% by 2030. In this area, 28 agreements
have been concluded on the basis of public-private partnerships for
the construction of large-scale solar and wind power plants with a
total capacity of 11.5 GW. Another 16 projects totaling 12.8 GW are
at the design and negotiation stage. The European side will provide
the necessary consulting support to the development and
implementation of green energy projects.
When discussing the issue of further development of cooperation
in the field of cargo transportation and logistics, the European
side expressed its readiness to support Uzbekistan's efforts to
diversify transport corridors and, in particular, through the
development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route.
Following the event, the parties confirmed their mutual
commitment to the further development of a favorable environment
for interaction between Uzbekistan and the EU, including through
the formation of relevant documents on cooperation in the trade,
economic and investment spheres.
