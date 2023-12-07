4Th Cycle Of The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award Launched

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE) , has launched the 4th cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award. With total prizes of USD 1 million, the Award aims to recognise organisations, research centres, and innovators who develop innovative technologies and prototypes to produce, distribute, desalinate, and purify water using renewable energy. The aim is to find solutions to the water scarcity challenge facing underprivileged and afflicted communities around the world.

In his speech during an event held by Suqia UAE at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)'s stand at COP28. Al Tayer said that the Award enhances the UAE's efforts in global humanitarian work by encouraging and recognising organisations, individuals, and innovators who develop practical and sustainable solutions for the challenges of water scarcity using renewable energy. This follows the UAE's approach of actively contributing to providing solutions to the challenges facing the world and helping less developed societies to confront challenges and achieve sustainable development.

Al Tayer commended the level of interest and great turnout that the Award garnered, as well as the quality of innovations presented by companies, research centres, institutions, and innovators. The previous cycle received entries from 56 countries around the world. Over the past 3 cycles of the award, 31 winners from 22 countries were rewarded for their innovative projects in water desalination and purification using renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, biomass, hydropower, osmotic power, and geothermal technologies.

The Award has four categories: the Innovative Projects Award, which includes the Large Projects Award and the Small Projects Award; the Innovative Research and Development Award, which includes the National Institutions Award and the International Institutions Award; the Innovative Individual Award, which includes the Distinguished Research Award and the Youth Award; and the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award.

Suqia UAE has urged organisations, companies, research centres, innovators, and youth worldwide to participate in the 4th cycle of the Award. Applications will be received until 30 April 2024

