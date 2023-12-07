EDEX: AOI Aims To Boost Cooperation With Dassault On Technology Localization

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Major General Mokhtar Abdel Latif, Chairperson of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI), has announced the organization's goal to strengthen cooperation and expand partnerships with major international companies in the defence industry.



This objective was emphasized during the conclusion of the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX 2023) exhibition.

Abdel Latif stated that the AOI aims to promote technology localization and increase foreign contracts with various countries. Recognizing Egypt's global importance, the French company Dassault visited the AOI pavilion at EDEX 2023 for a crucial meeting between Abdel Latif and Anne Lise Dallut, General Manager of Dassault Egypt.

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Notably, the AOI and Dassault have an existing partnership that led to the establishment of the AOI School for Applied Technology in aircraft manufacturing. Located in Helwan, the school employs advanced French curricula and instructors, alongside Egyptian educators.

This collaboration demonstrates the AOI's commitment to fostering strategic partnerships and advancing its technological capabilities in the defence industry. By leveraging international expertise and expanding its reach, the AOI aims to play a leading role in supporting regional and global security.