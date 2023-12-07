Injuries, Arrests As Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Several Cities In West Bank

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Four Palestinians were injured and at least 42 others were arrested when the Israeli occupation forces stormed several cities in the West Bank on Thursday.

Director of the Red Crescent Ambulance and Emergency Center in Nablus Ahmed Jibril said that ambulance crews transferred two Palestinians injured by live fire in the legs to the citys hospitals, and treated two injuries due to bullet fragments, Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation soldiers rounded up 19 Gaza workers who were staying in the town of Faroun, south of the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm district, in addition to two others detained in the Nablus-district village of Qousin, and three other workers detained in Deheisheh refugee camp in the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem.

The soldiers also detained 13 people in different towns in the Hebron governorate, two in Bethlehem, and two others in the old city of Nablus.

The Israeli occupation has detained 3640 Palestinians since the start of its aggression on Gaza on October 7, according to Palestinian prisoners advocacy groups. (QNA)

