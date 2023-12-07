Minister: Digital Transformation Is Priority Issue On Azerbaijani Government's Agenda

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Bishkek held the fifth meeting of ministers responsible for
information and communication technologies (ICT) of the member
states of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Digital
Development and Transport Ministry.
The meeting discussed several issues such as the development of
digital infrastructure, cyber security, and e-government.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister Samir Mammadov said that
digital transformation is one of the priority issues on the agenda
of the Azerbaijani government. Mammadov gave detailed information
about innovations in Azerbaijan, the construction of a modern
broadband network with GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Networks)
technology within the Online Azerbaijan project, the construction
of smart cities and villages in liberated territories,
e-government, e-signature, government cloud and the ongoing work in
the field of cyber security.
As a result of the meeting, a Joint Declaration on the
development of the ICT sector of the OTS member states was
adopted.
It should be noted that the organization was established based
on the Nakhchivan Agreement signed by the heads of state of
Turkic-speaking countries on 3 October 2009 at the summit in
Nakhchivan. Azerbaijan is one of the first four founding countries
of the organization and is currently a member along with
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkiye.
