Microsoft and ADIO reinforce commitment to innovation and sustainability with 10 climate tech startups at COP28

(MENAFN- Pro Global) December 7, 2023; Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Microsoft and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) brought 10 impactful sustainability and climate tech startups to COP28 to showcase how their innovative solutions are tackling the most pressing challenges resulting from climate change. Hailing from the UAE, USA, UK, Greece, Spain, India, Finland, and South Korea, the startups are part of the 4th Cohort of the GrowthX Accelerator program, which was launched in 2021 as part of an ongoing collaboration between the ADIO and Microsoft to empower growth-stage B2B startups ranging primarily from the Seed to Series A stages.

Massimo Falcioni, Chief Competitiveness Officer at ADIO, said: “The UAE government’s forward-thinking vision has demonstrated the urgent need for collaboration in facing the challenges of climate change. Through the GrowthX Accelerator program, we are committed to supporting the UAE's climate action goals and showcasing the exceptional creativity of Abu Dhabi’s startup ecosystem. The innovative solutions that they have developed and showcased exemplify the growing impact of entrepreneurs in solving global challenges and delivering real impact. "

The startups, Tomorrow IO, Mitiga Solutions, SEaB Power, Agritrack, Satavia, Nearthlab, Takachar, Cleantech Hub Grounds, Tespak, and Sustainable Planet, were selected from a pool of over 300 applicants with a shared commitment towards sustainability and climate missions. As part of the GrowthX Accelerator: COP28 Edition, they received invaluable mentorship opportunities and resources from multiple industry experts, experienced entrepreneurs, business leaders and investors over a period of eight weeks to help them successfully scale their businesses and realize ideas that drive positive climate impact.

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE, praised the inspiring work of the startups and congratulated them on graduating from the GrowthX Accelerator program. “The startups that we welcomed for the GrowthX Accelerator: COP28 Edition demonstrated an admirable commitment to addressing some of the most pressing challenges that communities around the world are facing because of climate change. We are proud to have joined forces with ADIO to establish a robust ecosystem that provides them with enhanced access to resourcing, networking, and the mentorship opportunities they need to drive impactful solutions that will lead us to a brighter and more sustainable future.”

The 10 startups in the 4th Cohort of this year’s GrowthX Accelerator program showcased innovative solutions in aviation, climate data, waste management, agriculture, and aquaculture, as well as solutions to tackle extreme pollution and limited energy supply in underserved communities in the Global South.

The program concluded with an in-person Demo Day on December 6, 2023, at the DP World Pavilion in Expo City at COP28, where each startup had the opportunity to pitch their solutions to a distinguished audience that included government officials, investors, business leaders, as well as representatives from both Microsoft and ADIO. In addition, two startups, Agritrack and SEaB Energy, were given the opportunity to showcase their sustainability and climate solutions at the COP28 Startup Village in their very own dedicated kiosk space.

The success of the GrowthX Accelerator program underscores the unwavering commitment of Microsoft and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to nurturing the UAE's startup ecosystem and empowering the next generation of innovators to tackle real challenges facing organizations and communities. This dedication aligns seamlessly with the visionary leadership of the UAE, which is firmly committed to elevating the UAE's position as one of the world's most dynamic and promising startup hubs.





