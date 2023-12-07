Arab International Optronics, National Service Projects Organization and Thales signed a Joint Venture Agreement during Egypt Defense EXPO

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Cairo, 7th December 2023 - During the Egypt Defense Expo (EDEX), Thales signed an agreement with the National Service Products organization to renew the Arab International Optronics Joint Venture ( AIO).

The joint venture agreement was signed by Gen. Tarek Saad Zaghloul Chairman of Arab International Optronics and Pascale Sourisse, President and CEO of Thales International.

This joint venture agreement is in line with Egypt’s localization strategy through knowledge transfers for land-based defense optronics equipments. The local production of LUCIE night vision goggle has been launched in the frame of the joint venture agreement. LUCIE is a compact and rugged image intensified night vision bi-ocular.

In 1982, the National Service Products Organization (NSPO) and Thales formed a joint venture called Arab International Optronics (AIO). AIO is an Egyptian joint stock company, owned 49% by Thales and 51% by the National Service Products Organization. AIO has been supplying to Egypt optical and optronic equipment for 35 years. Today, AIO employs more than 400 employees.



“The signature of this Joint Venture Agreement is a significant milestone to reinforce the strategic cooperation between AIO and Thales. Through this agreement AIO and Thales will combine their strengths to encourage innovation, enhance technological capabilities, and secure mutual success to the benefit of our esteemed customers.” said Major General / Tarek Saad Zaghloul, Chairman of AIO.



“We are honored to renew this significant and important partnership with AIO to localize a wide range of defense products including optronics equipments. Thales is committed to support Egypt military production capabilities in line with Egypt Vision 2030. This agreement reflects Thales localization strategy in the country.” said Pascale Sourisse, President and CEO of Thales International.





MENAFN07122023004696012122ID1107553993