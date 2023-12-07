Delegation Of Iranian Navy Visits Military Institute & One Of Military Units

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev

The delegation led by the Chief of the Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev and one of the military units of Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

The visit started with the attendance of a monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and laying flowers by paying tribute to his memory.

The guests were given a briefing on the history and activities of the institute.

After getting acquainted with cadets' teaching process and various chairs, the Iranian representatives were given detailed information about the combat training activities conducted with personnel, and their questions were answered.