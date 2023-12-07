Delegation Of Iranian Navy Visits Military Institute & One Of Military Units

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The delegation led by the Chief of the Navy of the Army of the
Islamic Republic of Iran, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani visited the
Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev and one of the
military units of Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Defense
Ministry.
The visit started with the attendance of a monument to the
National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and laying
flowers by paying tribute to his memory.
The guests were given a briefing on the history and activities
of the institute.
After getting acquainted with cadets' teaching process and
various chairs, the Iranian representatives were given detailed
information about the combat training activities conducted with
personnel, and their questions were answered.
