Israel's strikes on journalists deliberate on civilians

(MENAFN) Israel's lethal strikes on journalists in Lebanon, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday, were an "apparently deliberate attack on civilians and thus a war crime."



“Two Israeli strikes on a group of Lebanese, American, and Iraqi journalists in south Lebanon on October 13, 2023, were apparently deliberate attacks on civilians, which is a war crime,” Human Rights Watch (HRW) declared.



Human Rights Watch (HRW) pointed out that “evidence indicates that the Israeli military knew or should have known that the group of people they were firing on were civilians.”



The study urged key allies of Israel, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany, to consider suspending their military support to Tel Aviv.



This call was prompted by the events that transpired on October 13, wherein Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon resulted in the tragic death of Issam Abdullah, a journalist working for Reuters, and caused injuries to six other individuals.

