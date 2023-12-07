(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijan plays an important role in providing South-East
Europe with energy sources, Azernews reports, UK
Export Minister Lord Malcolm Offord telling at a meeting of the
Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Co-operation between
the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of
the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
"I am pleased to hear of positive steps to build investor
confidence in other areas since the fifth meeting of the Commission
in May this year. Intergovernmental working groups on customs and
taxation have helped make bilateral trade and investment more
regular, fast and transparent. it is time to take trade relations
to a new level, including in the renewable energy sector," the
minister said.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan started gas supplies to
Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor on 31 December 2020.
Azerbaijan plans to export 12 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe
this year. In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the EU signed a memorandum
on cooperation in the energy sector, which provides for an increase
in gas transportation through the Southern Gas Corridor from 10
billion cubic meters to 20 billion cubic meters per year by
2027.
The sixth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on
Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great
Britain and Northern Ireland started in Baku today.
The meeting will discuss the business environment, energy
transition, healthcare, infrastructure, information and
communication technologies, cyber security, digital economy and
other sectors of cooperation between the two countries.
It should be noted that the Commission is co-chaired by
Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and British Minister
of State for Export Affairs Lord Malcolm Offord.
MENAFN07122023000195011045ID1107552872
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.