New Turkish Pharma Plant To Supply Azerbaijan With Crucial Medicines

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Turkish Gen
Pharma Caucasus Manufacturing Operations LLC pharma plant in
Azerbaijan's Pirallahi Industrial Park will supply the country with
crucial medicines, the head of the company Abidin Gulmus said,
Trend reports.
"Today is a historic day. The project will contribute to
Azerbaijan's healthcare. This is not only a pharmaceutical plant;
it will provide employment opportunities for graduates from
pharmaceutical faculties and serve as a platform for realizing
their projects," he noted.
Gulmus also said that the project consists of two phases.
“We plan to complete the first phase by the end of 2025. The
second should begin in 2026,” he added.
Gen Pharma Caucasus Manufacturing Operations LLC received the
status of a resident of Azerbaijan's Pirallahi Industrial Park,
thus bringing the number of the industrial park residents to
six.
The company will produce high quality medicines in 42 names and
various forms (pills, capsules, gelatin capsules, powder
suspension, syrup, etc.) and dosage on the territory of 7.8
hectares of the industrial complex.
The enterprise with an investment cost of 59.3 million manat
($34.88 million) will employ 165 people. The enterprise with annual
production capacity of 50 million packages will be built within the
framework of trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan Investment
Company OJSC, "Gen Ilac ve Saglik Urunleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S."
and "Sia Pharmaceuticals" LLCs of Türkiye.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN07122023000187011040ID1107552690
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.