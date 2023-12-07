Azerbaijani Civilian Hospitalized Following Mine Blast Injury In Fuzuli District

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The police has
received information about a tractor blowing up on a mine in
Horadiz village of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district at about 10:00 (GMT
+4), during agricultural work, regional press service of the
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend .
The press service said that the mine explosion resulted in the
injury of the tractor driver Zamin Hasanli.
With the help of police officers, he was removed from the
accident scene and evacuated to the hospital.
The investigation is underway.
Horadiz village was liberated from Armenian occupation during
the 2020 second Karabakh war.
Since the end of the second Karabakh war, over 300 Azerbaijanis
(killed and injured) have become victims of Armenian mines.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN07122023000187011040ID1107552689
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.