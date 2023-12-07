Weather Update: It's Going To Be A Warmer Winter This Year, Says IMD. Check Full Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Winter months this year will witness a warmer winter season as temperatures are expected to stay above the normal range, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast months, from December 2023 to February 2024, will witness above-normal minimum and maximum temperatures over most parts of India. However, over the central and northwest regions of the country normal to below-normal maximum temperatures were forecasted by IMD read: GRAP III restrictions lifted in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves. Here is what's allowed and not allowedWinter season renowned for its intense cold waves will witness below normal occurrence of cold waves this season. IMD forecasted below-normal cold waves over the north, northwest, central, east, and northeast parts of the country, in the South Peninsular region, the average monthly rainfall for this month is predicted to be in the normal range. This region covers areas of Tamil Nadu; Puducherry and Karaikal; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam; Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and South Interior Karnataka read: Delhi air quality improves, registers 'poor' AQI after several daysNorthwest India, adjoining areas of central and east, and some areas of extreme south peninsular will witness above-normal rainfall in this month. Northeast India weather forecast for this season predicts below-normal rainfall. North peninsular India and adjoining areas of central India will also witness below-normal rainfall, IMD predicted warmer December months this year with, monthly minimum and maximum temperatures most likely to be above normal over most parts of the country. Over central and north India normal temperatures will prevail during this month read: Delhi AQI continues to be 'poor', ranks third in the list of top 10 most polluted cities in IndiaThe national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius today. The IMD predicted mainly clear sky and shallow fog in the morning and similar weather conditions to remain until December 9. IMD has further predicted no rainfall in the National Capital till December 11 read: Cyclone Michaung LIVE Updates: Southern Railway cancels 15 train services today due to heavy rainfallCyclone Michaung has been wreaking havoc in several parts of Tamil Nadu for the past few days by bringing in heavy rains. Severe waterlogging, flood-like situations, and inundation of streets all over the state have compelled the Tamil Nadu government to declare a holiday today. A holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu.



