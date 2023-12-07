Holiday Inn Dhaka Unveils Gingerbread Parliament House To Celebrate Christmas

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is preparing for a Christmas celebration as it adorns itself with festive decorations to offer guests and visitors a special experience. It is a popular tradition during Christmas to make a gingerbread house. Hence, the hotel has chosen to make one of the National Parliament Building in the capital.

“The National Parliament Building is a symbol of unity and governance in the country. The iconic structure not only represents political significance but also cultural importance. By making a gingerbread house of the parliament building, we aim to convey a sense of togetherness and celebration that transcends all citizens,” said Norizan Binti Yaacob, General Manager, Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre while unveiling the gingerbread parliament house during an inauguration ceremony held at the hotel's lobby on December 6.

In her speech, she further mentioned,“By transforming the parliament building into a gingerbread house, we have blended tradition with creativity, offering a festive experience that resonates with the cultural heritage of our nation.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shahidus Sadeque Talukder, Director of Operations, Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, said,“This culinary art showcases the talents of our local chefs. It highlights the skills and innovation within the community, fostering a sense of pride and appreciation for local craftsmanship. It is a unique attraction that draws visitors and encourages them to explore the cultural and artistic offerings of the city.”





The gingerbread parliament house prepared by local chefs at the hotel in three weeks-Photo: Monitor

It may be mentioned here that the hotel has used 70 kg flour, 26 kg honey, 15 kg brown sugar, 700 eggs and many other ingredients. It took nearly three weeks to prepare the 9/7 feet structure.

Apart from this, Holiday Inn Dhaka is also offering a special holiday menu at its dining outlets, featuring seasonal treats and beverages inspired by Christmas till December end.

The celebration will continue with a Christmas carol song play on December 25, followed by a special Christmas eve event and a Christmas Day buffet dinner. The latter will feature an exclusive buffet with live music featuring kebabs, seafood, biryani, Indian, Asian, continental and international Christmas theme items.

The buffet dinner is priced at BDT 7,500 net per person. Buy One Get One Free offer is available on selected bank cards. Kids under 12 years of age can eat free with their parents.

Guests and visitors can also take part in a chance to win return couple air tickets on Dhaka-Kolkata route, courtesy of NOVOAIR.

Holiday Inn Dhaka is also arranging a kids' carnival at the rooftop poolside area on level 19. It will feature fun kids' activities like train rides, merry go round, jumping castle, magic show, unlimited ice-cream, food and more. Kids can indulge in food boxes at BDT 1,200 net each.

Furthermore, the Christmas theme decoration will continue till January 5, 2024 at Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre.

