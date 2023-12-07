               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, UK Sign Protocol Of Joint Commission On Economic Cooperation


12/7/2023 3:10:01 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan and the UK have signed a protocol of the meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain, Trend reports.

The protocol was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.

The 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland started today in Baku.

The meeting will address the issues of cooperation between the two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, digital economy, and other fields.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.

