Azerbaijan, UK Sign Protocol Of Joint Commission On Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan and
the UK have signed a protocol of the meeting of the Joint
Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of
Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great
Britain, Trend reports.
The protocol was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz
Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the
Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.
The 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation
between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland started today
in Baku.
The meeting will address the issues of cooperation between the
two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare,
infrastructure, information and communication technologies,
cybersecurity, digital economy, and other fields.
The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy
Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in
the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.
