Footage Of December 7 Earthquake In Baku (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7.
An earthquake of
5.6 magnitude occurred in the Caspian Sea at 08:16 (UTC +04:00) on
Dec. 7, and was felt in Baku and its vicinity, the Republican
Center for Seismological Service of Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.
Below is footage of the earthquake recorded in one of the
apartments in Baku city:
