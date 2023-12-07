               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Footage Of December 7 Earthquake In Baku (VIDEO)


12/7/2023 2:14:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude occurred in the Caspian Sea at 08:16 (UTC +04:00) on Dec. 7, and was felt in Baku and its vicinity, the Republican Center for Seismological Service of Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.

Below is footage of the earthquake recorded in one of the apartments in Baku city:

