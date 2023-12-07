Ukraine, U.S. Agree To Pace Up Joint Arms Production, Tech Data Sharing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representatives from the Ukrainian and U.S. governments have formally confirmed the desire to accelerate the joint production of weapons, as well as the exchange of technical data in the field of defense industry.

The ceremony where the relevant statement of intent was signed took place on Wednesday at the Defense Industries Conference in Washington, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

The agreement defines these efforts as a priority for addressing the urgent operational needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular in the areas of production of air defense systems, repair and maintenance, as well as manufacture of critical munitions, said the organizers of the conference at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

On the Ukrainian side, the document was signed off by Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn. The U.S. side was officially introduced by Deputy Secretary of Defense, Dr. William LaPlante.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, during an address to the Defense Industries Conference in Washington, delivered via video link, officially invited American defense companies to deepen cooperation with Ukraine.