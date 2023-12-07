               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Oil Price Down 94 Cents To USD 80.43 Pb


12/7/2023 1:06:56 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 7 (KUNA) -- Price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 94 cents to USD 80.43 per barrel on Wednesday, as opposed to USD 81.37 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.
In global markets, Brent crude futures dropped USD 2.90 to USD 74.30 a barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate fell USD 2.94 to USD 69.38 pb. (end)
