Duolin Ge: The Visual Wizard Behind 'King Of Avalon's' Enchanting Realm

In the fantastical world of 'King of Avalon,' Duolin Ge stands as the master of visual effects, orchestrating a spectacular cinematic experience. As the VFX Supervisor on the official live-action trailer for 'King of Avalon: Orlando Bloom Back in the Game,' Ge led a team of ten talented VFX artists over three months. Their mission: to craft over 40 intricate VFX shots for the gaming giant FUNPLUS, headquartered in Switzerland.

Diving into his role, Ge described the exhilarating challenge of bringing this medieval-themed game to life, a venture that demanded both creative ingenuity and technical mastery. He and his team delivered stunning visual narratives, weaving computer-generated imagery with live-action seamlessly.

Working alongside director Dennis Liu, known for his directorial expertise in 'Raising Dion' and 'American Born Chinese,' Ge found a kindred spirit in visual storytelling. Liu's dynamic action shot designs and consideration for the VFX team's input created an environment where creativity flourished. The synergy between Liu's visionary direction and Ge's expertise in visual effects culminated in a trailer that's both visually arresting and narratively compelling. Liu's full profile can be explored at Dennis Liu - IMDb.

The commercial's most daunting task was replicating a few actors into a legion of warriors, a feat achieved through a blend of green screen technology and the innovative use of Unreal Engine. This creative solution transformed eight actors, including Orlando Bloom, into a teeming medieval battlefield, illustrating the team's adaptability and problem-solving prowess.

Among the project's highlights for Ge was collaborating with Orlando Bloom, an actor he has long admired since his portrayal of Legolas in 'The Lord of the Rings.' This personal milestone, coupled with the opportunity to refine his skills in team management and project control, marked this endeavor as particularly rewarding.

In addition to his significant role in this project, Ge has been instrumental in various other aspects of film production. His personal journey from running K.N. Kreative Studios, an advertising agency in India, to a successful career in film and TV production in the U.S. is a testament to his dedication and skill. Ge's journey and works can be explored further through his social media and professional profiles:

Photos showcasing behind-the-scenes action reveal the intricate process of green screen shooting and the transformation of the initial shot into a vibrant medieval battlefield. These images capture the essence of the project's innovative approach and the collaborative spirit of the team.

This project not only led to the 2022 CLIO Entertainment Silver Award but also garnered the 2023 NYX Game Awards Grand Winner accolade, a proud moment for Ge and his team. The commercial's official trailer and a glimpse into the VFX process can be viewed at:

The project's success and recognition are a testament to Ge's exceptional talent and the collective genius of his team, marking a significant milestone in their creative journey.

