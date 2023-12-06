Gov't Allocates JD734 Million For Economic Modernisation Vision's Executive Programme

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Prime Ministry said on Wednesday that the government has allocated JD734 million to implement the Economic Modernisation Vision's executive programme in the upcoming year. This allocation, based on the programm's cost estimate, is outlined in general budget draft law for the fiscal year 2024.

A foreign aid package of JD250 million has also been in the draft budget law, making a total of JD734 million for the implementation

of

the Economic Modernisation Vision's, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The Executive Programme prioritises various sectors, including JD12 million for promoting and stimulating local investments, JD63 million for high-value industries supporting national industry and developing the food industry, and enhancing the competitiveness of national exports, Petra said.

Additionally, JD56 million has been allocated for future services, focusing on digitalizing hospitals and healthcare centres, supporting e-commerce development, and promoting the e-gaming industry.

The general budget draft law also allocates JD83 million to finance the priorities of the Jordan as a“global destination” and to mitigate the impact of the Gaza war on the tourism sector. It also includes incentive programmes to low-cost flights, tourism promotion and support for projects by Royal Film Commission projects.

Sustainable resources projects

receives JD233 million for priorities such as the annual funding the National Water Carrier, reducing water loss, regional electric grid projects, and providing necessary infrastructure for supplying natural gas to several industrial cities.

The general budget draft law also allocates JD33 million for Sustainable Environment priorities, aiming to promote sustainable practices for the transition to a green economy.





