Israel-Hamas War Day 62: Heavy Fighting Stops Aid Delivery UN Invokes Article 99 Over Gaza Conflict | 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As war rages between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has invoked the most powerful tool for the first time in five decades, which prompted new efforts among Security Council members to act. Meanwhile, Israel has widened its air and ground offensive in southern Gaza which has worsened the territory's dire humanitarian conditions, with the fighting preventing the distribution of food, water, and medicine outside a sliver of southern Gaza. The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the death toll in the territory has surpassed 16,200, with more than 42,000 wounded. Around 1,200 people have died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during Hamas' 7 October attack are 10 updates on the Israel-Hamas warResidents of Khan Younis, the largest city in southern Gaza and the latest focus of the Israeli military's ground offensive, say the army has showered the area with leaflets quoting a verse in the Quran says 'killed two Palestinians for every Hamas fighter'The Israeli military said it found a large stash of weapons, including long-range rockets and explosives, near a clinic and school in northern Gaza. The military released videos from inside Gaza of the weapons arranged neatly on the ground and said they included hundreds of missiles and dozens of explosives, grenades, and drones Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his Security Cabinet has approved small deliveries of fuel into the Gaza Strip to prevent a humanitarian crisis announces visa bans after warning Israel over West Bank violenceThe UN secretary-general, warning he expects public order in Gaza to break down completely and soon, struck a rare and powerful alarm bell in a letter Wednesday to the Security Council. Antonio Guterres said he was invoking Article 99 of the UN's charter, which states that \"the Secretary-General may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.\"Hamas likely profited from Israel stock markets ahead of Oct terror attacksIsraeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said UN chief Antonio Guterres' tenure was \"a danger to world peace\" after he invoked a rare procedure with the Security Council over the Gaza war. \"Guterres' tenure is a danger to world peace. His request to activate Article 99 and the call for a ceasefire in Gaza constitutes support of the Hamas terrorist organization,\" Cohen wrote mulls flooding Gaza tunnels with seawater amid war with HamasAn Israeli army spokesman said Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar is hiding underground and it is the mission of the Israeli military to“find Sinwar and kill him.\" Sinwar grew up in the refugee camp of Khan Younis which over the decades evolved into a crowded neighborhood of the city. Netanyahu has announced that troops“are encircling Sinwar's house,” adding that“he can escape, but it's only a matter of time before we get him.”Widespread sexual and gender-based crimes were committed during Hamas' October 7 attack, a rights group says. US President Joe Biden calls on the world to condemn Hamas for the reported brutalities UN's food agency stops deliveries to millions in Yemen areas controlled by Houthi rebels Jews plan to march through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City on Thursday in a demonstration that risks igniting new violence in the holy city. Israeli police have confirmed that they permitted a march of 200 people to pass through the Muslim Quarter and the Old City to the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray. The march coincides with the start of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

MENAFN06122023007365015876ID1107549682