Number Of Residents Back To Their Native Lands In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. In accordance
with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to
the restored city of Fuzuli continue, Trend reports.
On December 7, under the organization of the State Committee for
Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons of Azerbaijan, the next
group of returning citizens was sent to the city of Fuzuli from the
Garadagh district of Baku. At this stage, another 27 families (77
people) moved to the city of Fuzuli.
The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once
lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of
instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian
occupation. Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed
gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the
lands from occupation.
Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli
has been provided for 332 families - 1183 people.
