(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) "A Quarter Century of Excellence: Al Tayer Motors and Maserati Continuing the Legacy of Elegance in Modena"







Dubai, 05 December 2023: In honour of the 25th year of its partnership with Al Tayer Motors in the UAE, Maserati invited key members from the UAE dealer's leadership team to participate in an exclusive visit to the brand's official headquarters in Motor Valley, Modena, further strengthening the long-held relationship between Maserati and Al Tayer Motors.



The immersive visit offered the brand's UAE partner an unprecedented glimpse into the House of Trident and included a preview of the recently unveiled MCXtrema, one of only 62 exemplars of the most extreme creation in Maserati's history. Perceived as the Italian luxury brand's most powerful track car to date, the MCXtrema represents a new paradigm for track cars; merging outstanding attention to detail with superlative manufacturing and uncompromising performance for an incredibly exclusive product that is designed for the purist collector.



The delegation from Al Tayer Motors, which Included Director H.E. Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer and CEO Ashok Khanna, met with Maserati CEO Davide Grasso, Maserati CCO Bernard Loire, Head of Maserati EMEA Luca Delfino and General Manager of Maserati MEA Hamdy Elshantoury to commemorate the silver jubilee anniversary of their successful partnership.

'On the occasion of our remarkable 25-year partnership with Al Tayer Motors, we celebrate not only on the milestones achieved but on the numerous successes that have defined our collaboration,” said Hamdy Elshantoury, General Manager of Maserati MEA.“Our partnership reflects shared values and a relentless pursuit of automotive excellence. Our commitment to the UAE customer is unwavering, and together with Al Tayer Motors, we look forward to continuing this journey, delivering unparalleled luxury and performance for the years to come.'

Looking ahead, Maserati and Al Tayer Motors are set to continue to on their shared journey of innovative excellence. Combining rich heritage with sustainable and electric solutions, the partnership will pave the way for the evolving automotive landscape, offering car enthusiasts and connoisseurs across the UAE a seamless transition into the future of luxury driving.



“Working closely with the Maserati team in Italy over the years, we have been able to bring to the UAE some of the finest examples of automotive craftsmanship and excellence. Twenty-five years of heart-pounding journeys, sculpted by passion and the pursuit of excellence. As we celebrate a quarter-century of representing Maserati in the UAE, I'm proud of the strong connections we've built with our loyal customers. It's not just about cars; it's about sharing the exhilaration of fulfilled dreams, and I couldn't be prouder of the road we've travelled together,” said Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, Al Tayer Motors.

In their 25-year partnership, Maserati and Al Tayer Motors remain dedicated to automotive excellence. The recent visit to Maserati's headquarters showcased the MCXtrema, a pinnacle of track car innovation. With shared values, the collaboration aims to shape the future of luxury driving in the UAE, combining tradition and innovation for an exciting road ahead.