Question How Mines Were Transported To Karabakh After Second Karabakh War Remains Open - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. During the times after the second Karabakh war, before anti-terror operations they planted again hundreds of thousands of mines in the area, which they considered to be a line of contact between separatists and the Azerbaijani forces. We've identified the mines, which were produced in Armenia in 2021. And we invited the Russian peacekeepers, and also Russian-Turkish monitoring missions, representatives, and demonstrated those mines, saying that this is evidence of Armenian terror, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations, Trend reports.

“It's another question how these mines were transported to Karabakh after second Karabakh War, while there was a Russian peacekeeping mission. It's a big open question. But now, along with the mines they planted during this occupation, which according to our estimation is close to a million, they gave us maps of 400,000 mines, but as I said, 25% accuracy only,” the head of state noted.