Question How Mines Were Transported To Karabakh After Second Karabakh War Remains Open - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. During the times
after the second Karabakh war, before anti-terror operations they
planted again hundreds of thousands of mines in the area, which
they considered to be a line of contact between separatists and the
Azerbaijani forces. We've identified the mines, which were produced
in Armenia in 2021. And we invited the Russian peacekeepers, and
also Russian-Turkish monitoring missions, representatives, and
demonstrated those mines, saying that this is evidence of Armenian
terror, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum
titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and
Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of
Analysis of International Relations, Trend reports.
“It's another question how these mines were transported to
Karabakh after second Karabakh War, while there was a Russian
peacekeeping mission. It's a big open question. But now, along with
the mines they planted during this occupation, which according to
our estimation is close to a million, they gave us maps of 400,000
mines, but as I said, 25% accuracy only,” the head of state
noted.
