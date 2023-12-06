Last Hospital In Northern Gaza Halts Operation, Israel Surrounds Kamal Adwan Hospital, 'Shooting Anything That Moves': Health Official

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 7 (NNN-XINHUA) – The only operating hospital in the conflict-ravaged northern Gaza Strip halted services yesterday, due to fuel shortages and heavy Israeli strikes, according to a Palestinian health official.

“Kamal Adwan Hospital was out of service, due to repeated Israeli targeting and the exhaustion of fuel needed to operate the generators,” Munir Al-Bursh, director-general of the Health Ministry in Gaza, said at a press conference.

Al-Barsh said that, the Israeli army continued to besiege the hospital in the town of Beit Lahia and targeted it with air and artillery bombardment.

He added that, the hospital received more than 100 dead bodies overnight on Tuesday, but was unable to bury them due to the heavy strikes.

Over the past two days, areas around the hospital came under two Israeli aerial attacks, and witnessed heavy fighting between the Israeli army and Palestinian militants, resulting in deaths and injuries.

According to the Health Ministry, more than 10,000 displaced people have taken shelter in and around the hospital, and are unable to leave due to the fighting.

Since Oct 7, Israel has been waging a large-scale war against Hamas in Gaza, which has left more than 15,899 Palestinians dead, the ministry said on Monday.– NNN-XINHUA