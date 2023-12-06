THE UAE PAVILION HOSTS DIALOGUES AROUND ACTIONABLE ENERGY SOLUTIONS IN ALIGNMENT WITH COP28 ENERGY DAY

Dubai, UAE: A series of bold announcements and initiatives to propel energy transition and embrace renewable sources were the focus of the convenings hosted by the UAE Pavilion at COP28 on 5 December 2023. The conversations and commitments on Energy Day underscore the UAE's commitment to pioneering advancements in renewable energy and highlight the importance of steering a global transition to climate-smart energy solutions.

