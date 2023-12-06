THE UAE PAVILION HOSTS DIALOGUES AROUND ACTIONABLE ENERGY SOLUTIONS IN ALIGNMENT WITH COP28 ENERGY DAY

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), together with the UAE Ministry of Economy (MOEC), announced the launch of the UAE Circular Economy Landscape Report by MOCCAE and highlighted a partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.
The Changemakers Majlis, curated by the UAE Pavilion, united personal and professional climate activists to delve into strategies for responsible living and innovation in a discussion forum for a sustainable future, with special visit by renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru (Jagadish Vasudev)
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy brought together global leaders, policy makers, experts and stakeholders to focus on Demand-Side Management to help facilitate the energy transition.
United Nations Industrial Development Organization and the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology made two major announcements at Milestone COP28 Special Event: The Global Manufacturing And Industrialisation Summit.
Dubai, UAE: A series of bold announcements and initiatives to propel energy transition and embrace renewable sources were the focus of the convenings hosted by the UAE Pavilion at COP28 on 5 December 2023. The conversations and commitments on Energy Day underscore the UAE's commitment to pioneering advancements in renewable energy and highlight the importance of steering a global transition to climate-smart energy solutions.
The UAE Circular Economy Digital Forum, guided by Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Commissioner-General of the UAE Pavilions at COP28, focused on the circular economy and a discussion on economic diversification to stimulate sustainable innovation.
Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, in a discussion including Dame Eleen MacArthur, discussed the establishment of the UAE Circular Economy Council to unlock opportunities from the linear to the circular economy and emphasized the importance of public-private sector engagement to fully harness the power that the circular economy holds. She also commended the commitment of the UAE towards efforts made in the field of financing the framework necessary for the circular economy and highlighted the importance of finance to allow scale up solutions that can help win the climate race.
Guests of the forum included His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and His Excellency Abdulla Al Saleh, Under Secretary of the Foreign Trade and Industry at the UAE Ministry of Economy. Curated by the UAE Pavilion at COP28 and hosted by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the Changemakers Majlis: Energy Innovation and Sustainable Societies, convened a discussion around clean energy and the connection to responsible living and innovation to contribute to a future of sustainable flourishing. Internationally renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru (Jagadish Vasudev) visited the UAE Pavilion and joined the majlis, sharing his insights on collective climate action alongside private and public sector stakeholders from across the UAE ecosystem and COP28 guests working in energy, climate diplomacy, innovation and infrastructure.
