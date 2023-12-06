SBU Eliminates Ex-Ukrainian MP Kyva - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Reports of the killing of former Ukrainian MP Illia Kyva have been confirmed.

According to Ukrinform's sources in law enforcement agencies, the elimination of the top traitor, collaborator and propagandist is a special operation carried out by Ukraine's SBU State Security Service.

The criminal was killed with small arms.

Russian channel REN TV reported earlier that the body of the former Ukrainian lawmakers had allegedly been found in Russia's Moscow region.