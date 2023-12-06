(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Clean UAE Campaign organised by Emirates Environmental Group is a nationwide initiative aimed at fostering environmental responsibility and community engagement, continued its impactful journey on Day 2, making a resounding mark in the Emirate of Sharjah. Following a successful launch in Fujairah on December 5th, the campaign is gaining momentum as it sweeps across the nation, promoting a cleaner and more sustainable future for the United Arab Emirates. Held under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the campaign signifies a collaborative effort between the public and governmental sectors to champion environmental consciousness and active participation.

Residents and volunteers joined forces once again on Day 2 of the campaign in the Bataeh region of Sharjah, demonstrating their commitment to preserving the beauty of the UAE's natural landscapes. The event witnessed the active participation of several local government entities including Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Al Bataeh Area Municipality, Al Bataeh Area Municipal Council, and Beeah.

Equipped with cotton gloves and bio-degradable garbage bags and wearing specially designed cotton T-shirts and Caps, 800 volunteers collected 2,500 kg of waste and covered an area of 8 km2.

EEG team segregated the recyclable materials such as Cardboard boxes, plastic, glass and aluminium from the total amount and sent them to local factories for recycling.

The event took on a celebratory atmosphere with a captivating performance by the Sharjah Police music band. Following the same, in a meaningful tribute to the national anthem, the students of determination from the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services took center stage. Their enactment not only demonstrated a deep connection to the national anthem but also showcased a powerful symbol of inclusivity within the Clean UAE campaign. This heartwarming gesture underscored the campaign's commitment to involving diverse communities and embracing the spirit of unity.

“The Clean UAE Campaign is a national initiative dedicated to fostering environmental awareness, sustainability, and community engagement. By uniting individuals, communities, businesses, and government entities, the campaign seeks to create a cleaner and healthier environment for current and future generations.” said Mr. Abdul Aziz Al Midfaa – Vice Chair of Emirates Environmental Group.

He added“I am immensely proud to witness the unity and dedication of the UAE community during the Clean UAE Campaign. At EEG we believe that every action, no matter how small, contributes to the larger goal of a cleaner, greener UAE.”

The Emirates Environmental Group is sincerely grateful for the generous support extended by the campaign's Sponsors and Supporters. We extend our deepest appreciation to our Main Sponsor, McDonald's UAE, and esteemed Co-Sponsors Abu Dhabi Terminals, Dubai Investments, Farnek, and Gulf International Bank for their unwavering dedication to the cause. A special acknowledgment goes to Support Sponsor CANPACK for their valuable contributions. We also recognise the significant impact of Supporting Entities Al Ain Water, Almarai, Aster DM Healthcare, Byrne Equipment Rental, Fujairah Plastic Factories, Golden Loaf, and Golden Spike.

Our heartfelt thanks go to Media Partner Gulf News and CSR Partner Arabia CSR Network for their pivotal roles in ensuring the remarkable success of the“Clean UAE” Campaign. Their support has been instrumental in spreading awareness and inspiring active participation in this impactful nationwide initiative.

As the Clean UAE Campaign progresses, upcoming events are scheduled in various Emirates, offering residents across the nation the opportunity to contribute to this monumental effort.



9th December – Umm Al Quwain

12th December – Abu Dhabi

13th December – Ras Al Khaimah

14th December – Ajman 16th December – Dubai (Conclusion of the Clean UAE Campaign)

EEG ensures that while conducting its different programmes and activities it connects with global goals as well to be able to implement the“Think Globally, Act Locally” adage. Therefore the Clean UAE programme has been mapped in accordance with several UN SDG's including Goal #3: Good Health and Well-being, Goal #11: Sustainable Cities and Communities; Goal #12: Responsible Consumption and Production; Goal #13: Climate Action; Goal #15: Life on Land and Goal #17: Partnerships for Goals.

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the first environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).