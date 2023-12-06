Struck By Sincerity Of President Ilham Aliyev's Speech - Coordinator Of Brussels Diplomatic Academy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Coordinator of Brussels Diplomatic Academy Jean De Brabander told Trend he was struck by the sincerity of speech of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges".

“President Ilham Aliyev did not avoid any issues, there were no taboos. He dwelled on all topics in detail,” he noted.

De Brabander also mentioned that he was very glad to have the opportunity to visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

“I visited your country for the first time in 2018, and since then, I think this is the eighth or ninth time I have come to Azerbaijan. So I am very happy to return,” he emphasized.

“I believe Azerbaijan still has a lot of work to do, at least from what I see. However, what you have already achieved in restoring the liberated territories is quite impressive. Being here has helped me better understand the situation in Azerbaijan,” De Brabander said.

The forum co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations has been attended by 60 foreign experts from 30 countries.

