Struck By Sincerity Of President Ilham Aliyev's Speech - Coordinator Of Brussels Diplomatic Academy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Coordinator of
Brussels Diplomatic Academy Jean De Brabander told Trend he was struck by the
sincerity of speech of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home
After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges".
“President Ilham Aliyev did not avoid any issues, there were no
taboos. He dwelled on all topics in detail,” he noted.
De Brabander also mentioned that he was very glad to have the
opportunity to visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.
“I visited your country for the first time in 2018, and since
then, I think this is the eighth or ninth time I have come to
Azerbaijan. So I am very happy to return,” he emphasized.
“I believe Azerbaijan still has a lot of work to do, at least
from what I see. However, what you have already achieved in
restoring the liberated territories is quite impressive. Being here
has helped me better understand the situation in Azerbaijan,” De
Brabander said.
The forum co-organized by ADA University and the Center of
Analysis of International Relations has been attended by 60 foreign
experts from 30 countries.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06122023000187011040ID1107547488
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.