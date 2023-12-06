President Ilham Aliyev Shares His Strategic Vision Of Azerbaijan's Future Former US Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. President Ilham
Aliyev shared with us his strategic vision of Azerbaijan's future,
former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza said, Trend reports.
He spoke on the sidelines of the "Karabakh: Back Home After 30
Years. Accomplishments and Challenges", organized by ADA University
in cooperation with the Center for the Analysis of International
Relations.
The former ambassador noted that during the three-hour
conference President Ilham Aliyev answered everyone's questions, he
was so clear, sincere, strategic and he outlined a vision for
Azerbaijan's future in cooperation with its friends from Central
Asia, Europe and the US.
"Moreover, he provided an explanation of the past, how
Azerbaijan prepared for many years to be independent politically
and economically, and have capacity to restore its sovereignty,"
Bryza said.
He also noted that key point of President Ilham Aliyev's speech
is that Azerbaijan was clearly eager to finalize a peace
treaty.
"President Ilham Aliyev hopes that Pashinyan as well can fight
the political opposition to peace that he faces, fight the old
regime that wants to come back into power and maybe want to provoke
him into another conflict. President Ilham Aliyev also stressed how
the removal of illegal Armenian troops in Karabakh and the
separatist political regime eliminated the last major obstacle for
Pashinyan to proceed to the peace treaty," he said.
