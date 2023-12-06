IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City Presents 'A December To Remember', Unlocking the Magic of the Festive Season in Dubai

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) 6 December 2023, Dubai, UAE –



IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City unveiled today 'A December To Remember,' a merry celebration that promises to infuse the holiday season in the UAE with unparalleled enchantment and joy. This festive extravaganza invites guests of all ages to dive into a world of wonder, where captivating Christmas shows, and the culinary mastery of three-Michelin starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire converge to create an unforgettable experience. Amidst the holiday revelry, guests can indulge in the season with an extensive lineup of Christmas brunches and look forward to the grandeur of the New Year's Eve extravaganza.



“As we usher in the spirit of the season, we invite you to join us and enjoy magical moments. From the daytime enchantment of Christmas shows to the grown-up spectacle of festive evenings, every corner of our hotel is adorned with the spirit of celebration. We have curated an extensive lineup of Christmas brunches and a New Year's Eve extravaganza that promises to elevate your holiday experience. Join us as we unlock the magic of the holidays, creating memories that will last a lifetime," said Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager for IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City.



Culinary enthusiasts are in for a treat as Chef Pierre Gagnaire lends his artistry to curate a Festive Afternoon Tea, promising a delectable journey through the holiday season's flavors. Indulge in sumptuous Christmas Eve dinners and bountiful Christmas Day brunches that will satisfy the most discerning palates.



Prepare to bid farewell to the year in style, as IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City unveils a sensational New Year's extravaganza, promising a grand welcome to 2024.



“We are thrilled to invite guests to 'A December To Remember.' This merry celebration embodies the spirit of the season, offering a unique blend of enchanting entertainment, culinary excellence, and the warmth of festive traditions.” added Schmelter.



IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City looks forward to welcoming guests to this extraordinary celebration, where the magic of the holiday season comes to life. 'A December To Remember' is set to be a highlight in the region's festive calendar, and we invite everyone to share in the joy and excitement of this magical experience.





ALL THROUGH DECEMBER



Festive Afternoon Tea with an extra sprinkle of magic at CHOIX



Indulge in an exquisite French culinary experience by heading to CHOIX for a Festive Afternoon Tea. Renowned three-Michelin starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire has artfully blended festive charm into this beloved tradition, offering a delectable array of sweet and savory treats alongside a wide selection of Dammann Frères teas. All of this unfolds in a delightful ambiance, providing the perfect setting to embrace the festive spirit in the company of cherished loved ones and friends.



Price:

• AED 175 for one and AED 299 per couple

When: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Where: CHOIX TT, InterContinental Dubai Festival City



Take the Festivities Home: Your Perfect Festive Takeaway



Impress your guests with a choice between a Traditional Roast Turkey or the Roasted Grass Fed Beef Striploin for a hassle-free festive takeaway. Or opt to indulge in French flavours crafted by three-Michelin starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire, featuring dishes like Bresse Poularde adorned with black truffle, Duck foie gras terrine, and the beloved Christmas log.



Price:

• Traditional Roast Turkey AED 590 – 4 kg and AED 690 – 6 kg

• Roasted Grass Fed Striploin – AED 790 – 4 kg

• Pierre’s TT and CHOIX TT French Flavors Takeaway – AED 1,300 (serves 4-5 guests)



Christmas Eve – 24th December



Celebrate Christmas Eve with a French twist at Pierre’s TT



Embark on an exquisitely crafted four-course culinary odyssey, meticulously curated by the esteemed Chef Pierre Gagnaire, while you immerse yourself in the festive spirit at Pierre’s TT. Enhanced by a captivating live performance taking over its alluring terrace, Pierre’s TT offers the perfect setting to savor a delectable seasonal dinner against the amazing backdrop of Dubai Creek and the city skyline beyond, ensuring an unforgettable experience to cherish.

Price:

• AED 550 per person + AED 450 for grape pairing

Where: Pierre’s TT, InterContinental Dubai Festival City



Christmas Day Brunches - December 25th



Depart on a festive food extravaganza at Anise



Tis the season to relish the delights of good food, drink, and joy! Come be a part of the seasonal fun at Anise, nestled within the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, where an opulent festive celebration awaits. Here, guests can partake in a grand culinary spectacle featuring a splendid array of seasonal culinary treasures, meticulously crafted across eight live cooking stations and an extensive buffet. Meanwhile, the little ones will be enchanted as Santa Claus makes a delightful surprise appearance.



Price:



• AED 450 including non-alcoholic beverages

• AED 550 including house beverages

• AED 150 per child aged 6-12

• Children below 6 complimentary

Where: Anise, InterContinental Dubai Festival City



Enjoy a fun Christmas Day brunch at Sirocco



If you are looking for the best Christmas Day brunch for children, Sirocco at Holiday Inn & Suites will be decked to create a cosy winter Christmas and a fun celebration for all. For this festive feast, the restaurant puts up a fantastically festive buffet and an afternoon of jolly activities. Plus, there's a special surprise in store for the little ones, courtesy of a very special guest, making the occasion even more enchanting.



Price:

• AED 195 including non-alcoholic beverage

• AED 295 including house beverages

• AED 80 per child aged 6-12

• Children below 6 complimentary



Where: Sirocco, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City

The Picnic Pantry Brunch 2.0 – Festive Edition

Embrace the festive spirit with Picnic Pantry 2.0, a cherished Saturday picnic brunch now reimagined with a touch of holiday magic. Craft your own festive picnic basket brimming with BBQ delights and scrumptious holiday treats. Revel in an unparalleled atmosphere and scenic outdoor settings, grooving to lively tunes, and basking in the mesmerizing views of the Burj Khalifa, topped with a surprise visit from Santa himself.

Price:

• AED 475 including non-alcoholic beverages

• AED 575 including house beverages

• AED 120 per child aged 6-12

• Children below 6 complimentary

• Where: Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City



New Year’s Eve - December 31st



The Ultimate New Year’s Eve Extravaganza, an evening under the stars



Embrace the first light of a new year from one of Dubai's most coveted alfresco settings, offering mesmerizing panoramas of the cityscape. With a three-piece musical ensemble, a wandering artist, and a breathtaking fireworks spectacle, you're in for top-tier entertainment. A grand international buffet and free-flowing beverages will be available with the package until 12.30am, followed by a DJ takeover at midnight ensuring the fun will continue into the early hours.





Price:

• AED 1200 per person including house beverages

• AED 300 per child aged 6 – 12

• Children below the age of 6 dine complimentary



Where: Zaytoun, Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City



Ring in the New Year at Anise



Experience breathtaking vistas and a dazzling fireworks display at Anise, the ideal spot to usher in 2024. Prepare to welcome the new year by savoring a lavish international buffet dinner and exploring a diverse array of culinary delights across eight live cooking stations. Embrace an exhilarating night brimming with live music, captivating entertainment, and a spectacular fireworks show, all while ringing in 2024 with utmost elegance.



Price:

• Indoor – AED 749 per person including house beverages

• Outdoor – AED 949 per person including beverages

• AED 300 per child aged 6-12



Where: Anise, InterContinental Dubai Festival City



Relish in a magical New Year’s Eve dinner at CHOIX



Set sail on a gastronomic journey and bid farewell to the year in a supremely stylish fashion with an all-white, authentic Parisian dining experience. Immerse yourself in the culinary artistry of a meticulously curated four-course menu, thoughtfully orchestrated by the renowned three-Michelin-starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire, promising an unparalleled dining adventure.



Price:

• Outdoor – AED 950 per person including house hops, grapes and a glass of premium bubbles at midnight

• AED 850 per person including soft beverages

• Children aged 6-12: A La Carte option available with special dishes



Where: CHOIX TT, InterContinental Dubai Festival City





Enjoy a glamorous, white New Year’s Eve celebration at Pierre’s TT



Celebrate like the French and elevate your New Year's Eve with a touch of sophistication by partaking in our splendid year-end festivity, surrounded by the ambiance of authentic French opulence and melodious tunes filling the air under the starlit night. Relish the live culinary stations, each meticulously crafted by the renowned three-Michelin-starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire, and don your finest white attire to further enhance the glamour of this unforgettable occasion.



Price:

• Outdoor – AED 1399 per person including house hops, grapes and a glass of premium bubbles at midnight.

• AED 1199 per person including soft beverages

• AED 600 per child aged 6-12



Where: Pierre’s TT, InterContinental Dubai Festival City



“Fest on a Soif” at Belgian Café Dubai Festival City



Embrace a Belgian-style send-off to 2023 and gear up for an unforgettable New Year's celebration. Delight in a three-course menu boasting authentic Belgian dishes delivered right to your table, all within a lively ambiance enhanced by upbeat music and a spectacular fireworks show to usher in the New Year with a bang.



Price:

• Indoor – AED 690 per person including house beverages

• Outdoor – AED 790 per person including house beverages



Where: Belgian Café Dubai Festival City, Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City



The Christmas Shows



At the forefront of this festive extravaganza is the premiere of "The Great Christmas Adventure," a delightful family show that promises daytime enchantment for all ages. But the festivities don't stop there; as the sun sets, we have a captivating selection of evening shows in store for you. From the electrifying " Rockin’ Back in Time: Xmas Edition" to the heartwarming " Christmas at the Movies - A Live Concert" and more, guests can expect a truly festive extravaganza.



By Outside the Box Events, Dec 16-Dec 27.

Price: Starts from AED 80

Where: Al Baraha Ballroom, InterContinental Dubai Festival City





