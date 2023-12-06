Head Of The Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Meets With British State Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The Head of the
Presidential Administration and the Head of the Coordination
Headquarters for addressing issues in Azerbaijan's liberated
territories in a centralized manner, Samir Nuriyev met with
visiting British Minister of State for Exports Lord Malcolm Offord,
Trend reports.
At the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with
Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom's strong friendly ties and
multifaceted cooperation. The successful expansion of bilateral
cooperation in oil and gas, trade, transportation, education, the
transition to 'green' energy, and other areas was stressed.
Samir Nuriyev appreciated the United Kingdom for its consistent
and principled support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and
sovereignty during the Armenian occupation of the country's lands.
The United Kingdom's balanced stance inside international
institutions was likewise well regarded.
Will be updated
