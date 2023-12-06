Azerbaijan And FAO Discuss Introduction Of Novel Approaches In Agricultural Sector (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijan and
FAO have discussed introduction of innovative approaches in the
agricultural sector, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov
wrote on X, Trend reports.
"We emphasized the successful partnership between the UN and our
country across several fields during our discussion with Muhammad
Nasar Hayat, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization's
representative in Azerbaijan. Furthermore, we investigated
prospective partnership arrangements between FAO and Azerbaijan,
with an emphasis on maintaining food security and implementing new
agricultural practices," he said.
Azerbaijan has been a member of FAO since October 20, 1995, and
an office of the organization has been functioning in the country
since autumn 2015.
