Azerbaijan And FAO Discuss Introduction Of Novel Approaches In Agricultural Sector (PHOTO)


12/6/2023 7:23:03 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Azerbaijan and FAO have discussed introduction of innovative approaches in the agricultural sector, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We emphasized the successful partnership between the UN and our country across several fields during our discussion with Muhammad Nasar Hayat, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization's representative in Azerbaijan. Furthermore, we investigated prospective partnership arrangements between FAO and Azerbaijan, with an emphasis on maintaining food security and implementing new agricultural practices," he said.

Azerbaijan has been a member of FAO since October 20, 1995, and an office of the organization has been functioning in the country since autumn 2015.

