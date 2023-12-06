Rada Chief Discusses With U.S. Officials Needs Of Ukraine's Armed Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, discussed the situation at the front lines and defense needs of Ukraine's Armed Forces with the heads of U.S. House committees, Mike McCall, Mike Turner, and Mike Rogers.

The Speaker announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Another important meeting with the heads of the committees at the U.S. House of Representatives – on foreign affairs, Mike McCaul, on intelligence, Mike Turner, and on the armed services, Mike Rogers," he wrote.

Stefanchuk thanked his counterparts for their leadership in supporting Ukraine.

The chief of the Verkhovna Rada stressed that to a large extent, their efforts are the engine of supplies of modern and effective weapons to Ukraine.

In this context, he once again emphasized the importance of financing additional expenditures for the Ukraine assistance.

According to him, this will send a powerful signal to the Ukraine defenders who are fighting off the Russian onslaught.

During the meeting, the officials also discussed the battlefield situation and the defense needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Separately, I emphasized that Ukraine not only appreciates the aid provided by the U.S., but also bears responsibility for its utilization and appropriate reporting. And Ukraine highly values the trust of its partners and allies," Stefanchuk summed up.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk is on a working visit to the United States on December 4-6.