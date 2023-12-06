(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Baku hosts the international conference called Prevention of Domestic Violence: Opportunities and Prospects, Azernews reports.

The representatives of the Government, NGOs, Media Outlets, and foreign guests participated in the conference.

The Azerbaijani Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev made a speech in the conference and pointed out that the conflict between parents directly affects children in the family and creates traumas for them. Therefore, the violence that occurs in the family also manifests itself in society. He also touched on the issue of safety at schools and noted that the most successful project of the Ministry of Education and Science in the field of school safety is "School Friend":

"The scope of this project is expanding. Because we are not immune to unpleasant situations in schools".

Later, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev gave a speech and said that that raising family values can be a great help in preventing violence

According to him, social support is provided to victims of violence in Sumgait, Baku, and Jalalabad.

Then foreign guests made speeches. Florence Bauer, Regional Director of the United Nations Population Fund for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said that to prevent gender-based violence, different sectors of society must work together.

The director noted that, unfortunately, violence against women and children occurs all over the world.

"Domestic violence is an event that affects the whole society. Therefore, international efforts are needed. Gender inequality is a violation of human rights and also hinders sustainable development. Azerbaijan has implemented successful reforms in this direction," Florence Bauer added.

F. Bauer said society should show intolerance to it.

"Together we can build a society where everyone can participate in preventing violence. We are cooperating with more than 140 countries to prevent violence and will expand our efforts," she said.

It should be noted that the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children's Problems is organizing an international conference "Prevention of Domestic Violence: Opportunities and Prospects".