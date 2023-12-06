(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Baku hosts the international conference called Prevention of
Domestic Violence: Opportunities and Prospects, Azernews reports.
The representatives of the Government, NGOs, Media Outlets, and
foreign guests participated in the conference.
The Azerbaijani Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev
made a speech in the conference and pointed out that the conflict
between parents directly affects children in the family and creates
traumas for them. Therefore, the violence that occurs in the family
also manifests itself in society. He also touched on the issue of
safety at schools and noted that the most successful project of the
Ministry of Education and Science in the field of school safety is
"School Friend":
"The scope of this project is expanding. Because we are not
immune to unpleasant situations in schools".
Later, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population
Sahil Babayev gave a speech and said that that raising family
values can be a great help in preventing violence
According to him, social support is provided to victims of
violence in Sumgait, Baku, and Jalalabad.
The Minister said that raising family values in the country can
be a great help in preventing violence.
Then foreign guests made speeches. Florence Bauer, Regional
Director of the United Nations Population Fund for Eastern Europe
and Central Asia, said that to prevent gender-based violence,
different sectors of society must work together.
The director noted that, unfortunately, violence against women
and children occurs all over the world.
"Domestic violence is an event that affects the whole society.
Therefore, international efforts are needed. Gender inequality is a
violation of human rights and also hinders sustainable development.
Azerbaijan has implemented successful reforms in this direction,"
Florence Bauer added.
F. Bauer said society should show intolerance to it.
"Together we can build a society where everyone can participate
in preventing violence. We are cooperating with more than 140
countries to prevent violence and will expand our efforts," she
said.
It should be noted that the State Committee for Family, Women,
and Children's Problems is organizing an international conference
"Prevention of Domestic Violence: Opportunities and Prospects".
