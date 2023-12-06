Nissan of Arabian Automobiles Presents Celebratory Year-End Sale Extravaganza

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, December 6th 2023: Arabian Automobiles (AAC), the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is gearing up for its much-anticipated YES (Year-End-Sale) campaign. Coinciding with December's arrival is a significant milestone as it marks Nissan's 90th anniversary. Aficionados of Nissan’s iconic models, Patrol, Pathfinder, and X-Terra will be delighted with the exclusive offers that include up to a four-year service and a five-year warranty.



Arabian Automobiles is launching a deferred payment option in partnership with select banks for financing customers, reaffirming their dedication to customer-centric excellence. It signifies the culmination of a successful year while setting the stage for an exciting 2024, where Nissan's legacy of innovation and customer-first approach continues to shine.



Since its founding in 1933, a daring spirit has inspired Nissan and generations of its employees to push the boundaries of innovation - enriching people’s lives with thrilling journeys and pioneering technology to create a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world.



Commemorating their 90th anniversary this month, Nissan has been rolling out a series of initiatives that include a dedicated logo to represent the company’s storied past and exciting future. Nissan has been looking back on its heritage celebrating its present, and envisioning the future – all with a strong focus on the customers, fans, employees, and communities that have supported over nine decades.



For more information and to see the latest in Nissan’s innovation, customers are encouraged to visit the nearest Nissan of Arabian Automobiles centre in Dubai, Sharjah, or the Northern Emirates.





MENAFN06122023002987014458ID1107546249