Azerbaijan Making Globe More Environment-Friendly - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The attitude of
the international community toward developments in the world is
ambiguous, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament)
Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology Sadig Gurbanov
said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the International Baku Forum on "Healthy environment
and a mine-free life to achieve sustainable development
goals.".
"Azerbaijan contributes to worldwide environmental progress.
Azerbaijan is currently working hard to employ cleaner energy
resources. Various actions are undertaken to improve green spaces,
and new forest belts are established," he said.
"As a matter of fact, Armenians have devastated 54 hectares of
our forests and contaminated our lands with mines and explosive
weapons," Gurbanov added.
Sadig Gurbanov concluded that the entire world discusses
concerns such as global warming, environmental disasters, droughts,
and water resource depletion, but they forget that mines are one of
the elements driving the destruction of flora and wildlife, in
addition to the loss of life.
The International Baku Forum on "Healthy Environment and
Mine-Free Life to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals" is being
organized by Azerbaijan's State Support Agency for Non-Governmental
Organizations.
