Ukrainian Forces Forced Russian Troops To Withdraw From Two Positions Near Avdiivka ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Armed Forces counterattacked north of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant and forced Russian forces to withdraw from two forward positions.
The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said this in a Russian offensive campaign assessment for December 5, Ukrinform reports.
According to analysts, Ukrainian forces counterattacked near Avdiivka on December 5 and recently made a confirmed advance. Geolocated footage published on December 4 indicates that Ukrainian forces advanced east of a section of the railway line north of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant.
Russian forces continued offensive operations near Avdiivka on December 5 and made confirmed gains. Geolocated footage published on December 5 indicates that Russian forces advanced along a section of the railway line north of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant in northwestern Avdiivka. Additional geolocated footage published on December 4 indicates that Russian forces also advanced south of the Avdiivka waste heap.
Russian milbloggers claimed on December 4 and 5 that positional fighting is ongoing near Krasnohorivka (4km northeast of Avdiivka) and that Russian forces resumed assaults near Nevelske (14km southwest of Avdiivka). A Russian milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces are counterattacking near Stepove and are pressuring Russian defenses from the direction of Novokalynove.
