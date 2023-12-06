Dr. Mangat Ram Dogra From Grewal Eye Institute Honored With Dr. Badrinath Oration At VRSI 2023

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Chandigarh, India Dec 6, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Chandigarh's renowned retina specialist Dr. Mangat Ram Dogra , currently working as the Director of Retina Services at Grewal Eye Institute , has been honoured with the prestigious Dr. Badrinath Oration at the 32nd Conference of Vitro-retinal Society of India (VRSI) 2023 , at Thiruvananthapuram. This distinguished award recognises Dr. Dogra's lifelong dedication to combating Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP). ROP is a disease of the retina in premature babies and if not diagnosed and treated in time it leads to irreversible blindness.

A vitreo-retinal fellowship from the University of Maryland, Baltimore, USA, kindled the passion for ROP in Dr. Mangat Ram Dogra. Since then he has been at the forefront of the ROP fight in India. He has played a crucial role in the diagnosis and treatment of ROP. His pioneer work differentiated the disease presentation in Indian babies. It was recognised the world over and later incorporated in the international staging of ROP. He invented the technique to laser ROP in the Neonatal ICU without taking the baby out of the incubator. This technique came to the rescue of a lot of tiny babies during Covid.

His passion for ROP has taken him across the country to every state to deliver lectures and make ophthalmologists and pediatricians aware of the disease. His biggest contribution has been to train ophthalmologists in treating diabetes and his students are doing a great contribution to society across the country.

As Director of Retina Services at Grewal Eye Institute , he continues to contribute significantly to ROP diagnosis and treatment.

With a career spanning over 42 years, Dr. Dogra has been a stalwart in Ophthalmology. Formerly the Head of Dept of Ophthalmology at PGIMER, Chandigarh and the President of VRSI, his leadership has consistently exemplified excellence.

In addition to the Dr. Badrinath Oration, Dr. Dogra boasts a remarkable collection of accolades, including the Achievement Award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), the Distinguished Service Award and the Achievement Award from the Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO), and numerous Best Paper Awards from the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS).

The Dr. Badrinath Oration not only recognizes Dr. Mangat Ram Dogra's outstanding achievements but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring ophthalmologists. His dedication continues to make a profound impact on elevating standards of care for patients with retinal issues.