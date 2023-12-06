Lugano Accepts Bitcoin And Tether Payments For All City Invoices

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
日本語
(ja)
全ての税・自治体サービスで暗号通貨払いが可能に スイス・ルガーノ市
Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link
As is already possible in canton Zug, the city of Lugano now also accepts payments for taxes and other municipal services in bitcoin. Previously, payments with cryptocurrencies in Lugano were only possible via the city's online portal.
Private individuals and companies can now pay all invoices issued by the city of Lugano using bitcoin and the cryptocurrency Tether, which is pegged to the US dollar, as Bitcoin Suisse announced on Tuesday. The Zug-based crypto company enables crypto payments.
+Why bitcoin is inspiring a digital Swiss franc makeover
The use of the Swiss QR-bill provides a fully automated solution Bitcoin Suisse wrote in a statement on Tuesday. By scanning the QR code on the invoice, the cryptocurrency can be selected using the user's preferred mobile wallet.
According to Bitcoin Suisse, it has already introduced crypto payments for the city and canton of Zug and the municipality of Zermatt.
Send us your input
Do you have more questions about this story?
Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ....
End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news
Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.
Daily
Email
The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.
I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.
Articles in this story
Do you have more questions about this story?
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .
MENAFN06122023000210011054ID1107545239
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.