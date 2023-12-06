Lugano Accepts Bitcoin And Tether Payments For All City Invoices

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) 日本語 (ja) 全ての税・自治体サービスで暗号通貨払いが可能に スイス・ルガーノ市



As is already possible in canton Zug, the city of Lugano now also accepts payments for taxes and other municipal services in bitcoin. Previously, payments with cryptocurrencies in Lugano were only possible via the city's online portal.

Private individuals and companies can now pay all invoices issued by the city of Lugano using bitcoin and the cryptocurrency Tether, which is pegged to the US dollar, as Bitcoin Suisse announced on Tuesday. The Zug-based crypto company enables crypto payments.

The use of the Swiss QR-bill provides a fully automated solution Bitcoin Suisse wrote in a statement on Tuesday. By scanning the QR code on the invoice, the cryptocurrency can be selected using the user's preferred mobile wallet.

According to Bitcoin Suisse, it has already introduced crypto payments for the city and canton of Zug and the municipality of Zermatt.

