Biden to run for 2024 elections to prevent Trump’s return

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden conveyed to campaign donors on Tuesday that he harbored uncertainty about seeking reelection if Donald Trump were not also a contender, expressing concern that democracy is “more at risk in 2024.” He cautioned that the former president, along with his allies, is actively working to "destroy" democratic institutions.



During a series of three fundraisers, the president utilized the platform to highlight potential consequences if his predecessor were to once again assume control of the White House. He pointed out that Trump has positioned himself as the "retribution" for his supporters and has pledged to eliminate perceived "vermin" within the country.



“We’ve got to get it done, not because of me. ... If Trump wasn’t running I’m not sure I’d be running. We cannot let him win,” Biden pointed out.



Biden's assertive language coincided with Trump, the leading contender for the GOP, who, having attempted to overturn the 2020 election he lost and facing criminal charges related to those endeavors, sought to shift the narrative over the weekend. Trump aimed to reframe the discourse by labeling Biden as the "destroyer of American democracy."



On Tuesday, Trump was questioned by Sean Hannity to vow he “would never abuse power as retribution against anybody.”



“Except for day one,” Trump replied. “I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill.”



“After that I’m not a dictator,” Trump further mentioned.

