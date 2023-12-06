Baku Hosting International Conference On Domestic Violence

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The "Prevention of domestic violence: opportunities and prospects" international conference is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The event participants include Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov, officials from government bodies, the head of the UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Azerbaijan, the regional director of the UN Population Fund for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, the head of the Gender Equality Department of the Council of Europe, a member of parliament and chair of the parliamentary committee on gender equality, and the chair of the family committee of South Korea.

Additionally, representatives from the Department of Probation of the Ministry of Justice and Health of the Schleswig-Holstein region in Germany, and scholars from universities in Belarus, the UK, and the US are taking part in the conference.

