Baku Hosting International Conference On Domestic Violence

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The "Prevention
of domestic violence: opportunities and prospects" international
conference is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.
The event participants include Deputy Prime Minister of
Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov, officials from government bodies, the head
of the UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Azerbaijan, the regional
director of the UN Population Fund for Eastern Europe and Central
Asia, the head of the Gender Equality Department of the Council of
Europe, a member of parliament and chair of the parliamentary
committee on gender equality, and the chair of the family committee
of South Korea.
Additionally, representatives from the Department of Probation
of the Ministry of Justice and Health of the Schleswig-Holstein
region in Germany, and scholars from universities in Belarus, the
UK, and the US are taking part in the conference.
Will be updated
